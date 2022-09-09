Drep [new] (DREP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.38 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

