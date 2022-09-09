Drops Ownership Power (DOP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $332,582.00

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a market cap of $240,944.83 and approximately $332,582.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Drops Ownership Power

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Drops Ownership Power Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

