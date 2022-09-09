DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 464,946 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 13.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,036,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.