Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Tops $0.0330

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $1.03 million and $2,023.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

