Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Reaches $0.0332 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $1.04 million and $28,900.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00354924 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00789758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

