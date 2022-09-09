Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.