Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

