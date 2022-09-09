Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $770.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.