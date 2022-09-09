e-Money Market Cap Hits $5.31 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $502,358.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.
e-Money Coin Profile
e-Money is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.
