e-Money Market Cap Hits $5.31 Million (NGM)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

e-Money (NGM) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $502,358.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
  • USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.
  • yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

