EAM Investors LLC Has $955,000 Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.49% of Meridian worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Meridian by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $182.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

