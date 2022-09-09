EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Twin Disc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at $2,566,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Price Performance

TWIN stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $177.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Twin Disc Profile

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.