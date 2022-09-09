EAM Investors LLC Sells 11,807 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $26.00 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $878.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.07%.

In other news, insider Gerald P. Plush bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

