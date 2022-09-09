Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 7,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,541,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,570,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285,253 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

