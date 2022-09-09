EasyFi Market Cap Reaches $445,819.08 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $445,819.08 and approximately $30,736.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069028 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005609 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077762 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

