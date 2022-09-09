EBOS Group Limited (EBO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.39 on September 29th

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.391 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22.

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, consumer, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and multi-brand retail pharmacy services.

