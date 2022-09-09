eCash Market Cap Achieves $848.69 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, eCash has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $848.69 million and $52.23 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,964.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00645046 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00265411 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00053601 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005385 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009599 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,165,779,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars.
