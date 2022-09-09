EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EchoStar by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EchoStar by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

