EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
EchoStar Price Performance
NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.