ECOSC (ECU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

ECOSC (ECU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $1,723.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ECOSC has traded up 0% against the dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.90 or 0.99790315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036625 BTC.

ECOSC Profile

ECOSC (ECU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOSC

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment.”

