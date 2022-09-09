EDUCare 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,391.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 0% against the dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $91,340.44 and approximately $11,391.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDUCare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

