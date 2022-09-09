EDUCare Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $88,132.45 and $4,643.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

EDUCare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

