Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 175,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 883,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

