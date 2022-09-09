Efinity Token (EFI) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $22.29 million and $2.06 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,045.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00070671 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005621 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00078893 BTC.

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

