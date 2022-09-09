Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Reaches $0.0001

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $62,671.12 and approximately $297.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling Elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars.

