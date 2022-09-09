Elastos Reaches Market Cap of $34.98 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00008046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $144,351.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,199.30 or 0.99209276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036461 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

