Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $14.59 million and $169,984.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

EVZ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

