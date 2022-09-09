Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELMD. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Electromed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electromed by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 32.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 49.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

