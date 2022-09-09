Element Capital Management LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

