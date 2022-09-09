Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.5% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ELV opened at $489.35 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.