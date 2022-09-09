Elk Finance (ELK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $86,403.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $460,525.95 and $86,403.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elk Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Elk Finance Coin Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Elk Finance Coin Trading
