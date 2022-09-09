ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. ELONGATE has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
ELONGATE Coin Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
