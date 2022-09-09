ELYSIA (EL) Price Down 1.4% This Week

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $244,175.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

