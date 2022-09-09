Elysian (ELS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49,845.00

Elysian (ELS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $7.36 million and $49,845.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

