Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMRAF opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. Emera has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

