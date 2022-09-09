Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0178

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $888,807.14 and approximately $7,675.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,820,562 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

