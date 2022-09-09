Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0179

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $890,301.31 and $7,508.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,791,321 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

