EmiSwap (ESW) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

EmiSwap (ESW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, EmiSwap has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One EmiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EmiSwap has a total market capitalization of $105,244.70 and $49,763.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EmiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,352.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005567 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077052 BTC.

EmiSwap Coin Profile

EmiSwap is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall.

EmiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EmiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.