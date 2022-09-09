Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 5,914 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.