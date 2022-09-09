Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,321.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,008,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,939 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,478.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46.

