Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,734. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

MCK opened at $370.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

