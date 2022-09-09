Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.