Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 34,681 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.5% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.