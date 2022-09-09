Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

