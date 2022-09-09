Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 287,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 526,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 252,372 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.