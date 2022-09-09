Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $225.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.06. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

