Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.42 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,028,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.