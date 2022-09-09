Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

