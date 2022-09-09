Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

WSO stock opened at $285.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day moving average of $271.16. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

