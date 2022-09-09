Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.65 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

