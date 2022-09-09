Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.69 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

