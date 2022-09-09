Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $227.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.